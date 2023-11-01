DoorDash Is Now Warning Users to Expect Longer Wait Times If They Don't Tip Delivery Drivers

If you don’t tip your dasher, DoorDash says you might have to wait a while to receive your food.

via People:

The food delivery service has been testing the efficacy of issuing a warning message for customers trying to leave a $0 tip for drivers, DoorDash confirmed to PEOPLE.

“Dashers have full freedom to accept or reject offers based on what they view as valuable and rewarding,” says DoorDash spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg.

Dashers can see what customers are leaving for gratuity on their order and are more likely to accept an order with a tip.

Orders with no tip could potentially sit for longer at the restaurant, so now a pop-up will appear on the food delivery app if a user puts $0 in the tip amount. But this new in-app message might not be on DoorDash apps forever.

“This reminder screen is something that we’re currently testing to help create the best possible experience for all members of our community,” Rosenberg says in a statement. “As with anything we pilot, we look forward to closely analyzing the results and feedback.”

Earlier this week, a more unique restaurant policy made headlines.

Toccoa Riverside Restaurant in Georgia became the center of controversy when the restaurant’s parenting fee blew up on Reddit.

There are several notes at the bottom of the Blue Ridge, Georgia restaurant’s food menu regarding etiquette and payment. There are more traditional suggestions like “be respectful to staff” but the one under fire reads: “Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent $$$”

Many commenters claimed they wouldn’t dine at an establishment with that policy. Others noted that there is no exact price listed for the “adult surcharge.”

When Lyndsey Landmann visited Toccoa Riverside with her family and friends earlier this month, their group was charged the $50 fee on their check for their children being “too loud.”

According to Today, Lyndsey, her husband, Kyle, and their two kids, were joined by four other families, adding up to 11 children at the table. When Landmaan saw the eatery’s “adult surcharge” warning on the menu, she thought that it was a joke,” she told the outlet.

“I remember thinking, ‘No way is this real,'” she told Today.

The large group enjoyed the meal and Lyndsey recalled that the kids, all ranging in age from 3 to 8 years old, were “being so good. I even commented halfway through the meal, ‘I can’t believe how well-behaved they are.’”

According to Lyndsey, restaurant owner Tim Richter approached the table after they had finished dessert. He came over and talked about the “adult surcharge” and she initially thought he was going to compliment the families. Instead, Richter told them that there would be a $50 charge for the children being “too loud” and “running around outside.”

The restaurant did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but when reached by phone by Today, an employee said: “We’re not going to comment on a policy we’ve had for years. We just want to live in the woods and cook.”

We’re all for tipping delivery drivers, but aren’t tips supposed to be a reflection of service? We’ve seen delivery drivers do some wild things with people’s food.