Who Don't They Owe: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Ordered to Pay $230K in Bank Lawsuit

Kolciak and Kroy Biermann did not file a response to a lawsuit with their bank and the decision is going to cost them.

A court in Georgia ordered the estranged couple to pay Simmons Bank over $230,000 after the pair defaulted on a home equity line of credit, according to court docs obtained by TMZ.

Per the outlet, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum and the former NFL star owe a total of $231,031.61, which includes $178.51 in interest, $2,071.57 in foreclosure fees and $1,945.31 in attorneys’ fees.

The ruling comes just three months after the bank filed the lawsuit against Biermann, 38, and Zolciak, 55.

The pair have been battling serious money problems in recent months amid their ongoing divorce.

In August, the twosome was sued by Saks/Capital One for more than $150,000 in unpaid credit card fees after Zolciak stopped making payments on the card in September 2022.

In May, it was also revealed that the reality stars owed the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018.

That same month, Biermann told police that his estranged wife gambled away over $1.5 million throughout their 11-year marriage.

Then in June, Target also slapped the pair with a lawsuit, claiming they failed to pay off their $2,482.24 balance with the retailer.

However, the couple was recently granted the ability to sell their $6 million Georgia home — which was previously facing foreclosure.