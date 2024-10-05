Donald Glover Cancels 2024 Childish Gambino Tour Dates After Hospitalization: ‘I Have Surgery Scheduled and Need Time Out to Heal’

BY: Walker Published 20 mins ago

Donald Glover wanted to retire his musical moniker, Childish Gambino, on a high note. Unfortunately, things haven’t worked out that way for the “Lithonia” musician.

“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent. After being assessed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the U.S. tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal,” Glover wrote on X.

He added, “My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously. With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the U.K. and European dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support.”

Glover did not disclose the reason for his hospitalization, nor the details of his planned surgery. While he specifically canceled the tour dates in North America, the U.K. and the rest of Europe, he did not mention whether his concerts in New Zealand and Australia, in January and February 2025, would be affected.

Wishing Donald a speedy recovery.

