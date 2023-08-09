Don Lemon Trying to Woo His Way Onto 'The View': He's 'Pushing Himself With ALL of The Women'

An insider claimed axed CNN star Don Lemon wants to join ‘The View.’

via: Radar Online

Dumped CNN diva Don Lemon is allegedly trying to woo his way into becoming the first male co-host of The View, but sources say the ladies of the show are a hard sell, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 57-year-old dropped anchor hosted a lavish party at his Long Island mansion for The View’s liberal loudmouth Sunny Hostin to celebrate her new novel, Summer on Sag Harbor, and spies said he spent the whole time buttering her up.

“Don was all over Sunny!” a source spilled to the National Enquirer. “He wanted to make sure she knew he was responsible for every detail of the party.”

One mole told the outlet that the ex-newsman unleashed gushing praise for the book whenever Sunny was within earshot, and he also cuddled up to Joy Behar for photos.

But sources said Lemon has soured on former TV chat queen Wendy Williams now that she no longer has a show — and didn’t bother to invite her to the bash.

Meanwhile, desperate Don is allegedly burning up the phone lines with calls to Whoopi Goldberg about nabbing a guest spot on the gabfest, hinting he would be a great guest — and an even better co-host.

“Don’s pushing himself with ALL of the women on the show,” the source claimed. But word is The View’s liberal ladies have their reservations about divisive Don because he’s been accused of spewing verbal abuse at a former female co-anchor, which he denied.

But he also came under fire for declaring 51-year-old Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley “isn’t in her prime” to run for office.

Still, Don is unperturbed, allegedly citing the example of actor Jerry O’Connell, whose turn as a co-host on The Talk was widely hailed for reviving interest in the daytime show after Sharon Osbourne’s sudden, scandalous departure in 2021.

“Don is trying to convince the ladies that all the show needs is a guy’s voice,” claimed the source. “But he’s already proven he doesn’t play well with others.

“They’re not quite ready to welcome him with open arms — no matter how many parties he throws.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lemon’s rep for comment.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lemon was fired from CNN in April after being accused of having a history of misogynistic and “diva-like” behavior in the newsroom.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” he wrote on Twitter at the time, revealing he is “stunned.”

“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon continued. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

CNN spokesperson denied Lemon’s claim that no one from the network informed him about his firing.