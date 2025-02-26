Don Lemon Tells Megyn Kelly ‘Go F— Yourself’ After Her Comments About Joy Reid’s MSNBC Exit

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Don Lemon is turning Megyn Kelly’s own words back on her.

“Remember when Joy Reid laughingly mocked ‘White women tears’ as pathetic and offensive to her? Who’s crying now, Joy?” Kelly wrote on X after news broke over the weekend that Reid, 56, would host her final episode of The ReidOut this week. “Good riddance to the absolute worst person on television, and shame on NBC for letting it go on this long.”

Joy Reid has viciously mocked the tears of every white person she’s helped cancel over the years for some imaginary racial slight. She’s had zero empathy for anyone. Now she wants us to feel sorry for her.

WE DON’T. https://t.co/Wk1zv7wZd3 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 24, 2025

Lemon, 58, fired back at Kelly’s remarks on his YouTube show on Monday, calling out what he deemed to be a pattern of negative behavior from the commentator and alleging that she has a history of both being “racist” and “not very supportive of women.”

“No, Megyn Kelly, the worst person on television was fired from NBC and the Today show a few years ago, and that’s Megyn Kelly,” he declared, referring to when she hosted the daytime talk show from 2017 until 2019. “The worst person who is not on television anymore is you.”

The former CNN anchor explained that he doesn’t like to talk about Kelly because he believes that she’s built “the second part of her career on being a troll” and thrives on the negative attention. He went on to show a clip from when Kelly was canceled in 2018 for defending the use of blackface in Halloween costumes on Today.

“Girl bye… Look who’s crying now, what she said to Joy Reid, look who’s crying then with the crocodile tears,” Lemon said afterward. “Had she learned from that, she wouldn’t spend almost every day being a racist, proving the point that she was crying about and that people called her then, because then I would say, ‘You know what, she learned!’ I was actually friendly with Megyn Kelly, and then when people show you who they are, you better f—ing believe it.”

Lemon added that Kelly is “supposed to be a big supporter of women,” before going on to show multiple clips from her SiriusXM show and television appearances in which she called former MSNBC anchor Tiffany Cross a “dumbass” and CNN’s Kaitlan Collins a “cold-hearted bitch.” He added, “Was that really necessary and how is that supportive of women?”

At the end of his segment, Lemon took a page from Kelly’s book and turned her words against her after showing a clip in which she told Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski to “go f— yourselves” following their visit with Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago.

“So let me just say to Megyn Kelly, in my 30-some years as a journalist and my 50-some years as a person of color: Go f— yourself,” Lemon concluded. “Okay?”

Kelly has since doubled-down on her initial remarks, re-sharing a tearful video of Reid discussing her show’s cancelation and writing, “Joy Reid has viciously mocked the tears of every white person she’s helped cancel over the years for some imaginary racial slight. She’s had zero empathy for anyone. Now she wants us to feel sorry for her. WE DON’T.”

Reid’s exit was announced just one day before NBC confirmed that newscaster Lester Holt would be stepping down as the anchor of NBC Nightly News. He will instead be taking on a full-time position at the network as the lead anchor of its long-running series, Dateline NBC.

On her show last night, prominent MSNBC broadcaster Rachel Maddow denounced the network’s decision to let go of “two non-white hosts in primetime,” adding that it “feels worse than bad, no matter who replaces them.”

Listen to Lemon talk about Kelly in the clip above.

via: EW