Don Lemon Says Nikki Haley More Dangerous Than Donald Trump [Video]

Don Lemon on Thursday took a jab at 2024 hopeful Nikki Haley for wanting “grace” from the public after the Republican presidential candidate sidestepped mentioning slavery as a cause of the U.S. civil war, pointing out that Haley “didn’t offer me that same grace” after his own controversial remarks about her earlier this year.

Talking to TMZ, Lemon says the most detrimental presidential candidate Americans could elect isn’t Donald Trump … but rather Nikki Haley.

The former CNN host joined us Friday on “TMZ Live,” and said he thinks there’s good reason to sound an alarm on Haley’s campaign … saying she’s a more dangerous candidate than Trump.

Don says it’s a case of the devil you know versus the devil you don’t … calling out Haley for being unclear on her views, flip-flopping on Trump’s insurrection and ripping her track record on abortion and racism.

The way Don sees it … we’ve already survived one Trump presidency, and Haley presents a new set of unknowns that might end up being worse than anything Trump ever did.