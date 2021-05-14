Don Lemon Announces Departure From 'CNN Tonight' [Video]

Don Lemon surprised viewers Friday night by announcing that he is stepping down as the host of “CNN Tonight,” effective immediately.

“It’s been really really great. This is the last night that will be ‘CNN Tonight With Don Lemon,’” Lemon said at the end of Friday’s episode. “So, I appreciate all the years of ‘CNN Tonight With Don Lemon,’ but changes are coming, and I will fill you in.”

He’s not leaving CNN altogether — he’s set to work on an unspecified project.

See his announcement below:

Don Lemon just announced that tonight will be his last show on CNN: pic.twitter.com/1o4c5xO8kO — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) May 15, 2021

Hey everyone. Not what you think. I’m not leaving CNN. Tune in for the handoff on Monday at 10pE and I’ll explain. pic.twitter.com/oOwDferY2i — Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 15, 2021