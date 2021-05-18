Don Cheadle Reflects on 'the Little Things' in First Look at ABC's The Wonder Years Reboot [Video]

The Wonder Years is coming back. The revival, like the original, is set in the 1960s (with the hopes, of course, of bleeding into the 1970s), but with one major caveat: The focus, this time, is not on a lilywhite white family in a never-specified suburb but on an African-American family living in Montgomery, Alabama.

via: People

On Tuesday, ABC released a first-look trailer at the new take on the beloved coming-of-age comedy. This time around, the series will be centered on a Black family living in Alabama, starring Don Cheadle as the narrator for adult Dean Williams, Elisha Williams as the young Dean and Dulé Hill as dad Bill Williams. Saycon Sengbloh will play Lillian, the family’s mother, and Laura Kariuki is set to star as Kim, Dean’s older sister.

“It’s the little things that you remember all your life,” Cheadle’s character narrates at the start of the new trailer.

“Your first hit, your first kiss, the first time your dad lets you know that he sees you,” he continues, before quipping: “Well, I still hadn’t had the other two, but boy did that third one feel good.”

Lee Daniels is executive producing the series along with Saladin K. Patterson (The Big Bang Theory, Frasier), who will also pen the script. Original series co-creator Neal Marlens is attached as a consultant, while Fred Savage, who starred in the original series as Kevin Arnold, will also executive produce and direct the pilot.

Daniels, 61, confirmed the reboot news on Instagram in January, sharing a photo of The Hollywood Reporter’s report at the time and writing, “This will be a GREAT reboot! Let’s go ABC!”

The revival is set to premiere later this year, and it will air on ABC, which played home to the beloved original.