Don Cheadle and Freddie Gibbs Playfully go Back-and-Forth About Looking Alike [Photos]

Freddie Gibbs and Don Cheadle have long been compared to looking like each other.

via: Complex

On Tuesday, which was Cheadle’s birthday, a fan tweeted a picture of the actor at Gibbs jokingly wishing him a happy birthday. In response, the rapper retweeted the well wishes and added, “Happy birthday to the Don, my mentor @DonCheadle.”

In a playful response, Cheadle said, “We gonna get it on one of these days, fam.”

We gonna get it in one of these days, fam … https://t.co/Bc6tQM5Dnn — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) November 29, 2022

The Soul Sold Separately rapper appeared to take it as a challenge, so he shared a gif from Robin Hood: Men in Tights and added, “I challenge you.” Cheadle pointed out that he appeared to misread his initial response. “You misunderheard my tweet, daddy-o!!” he wrote alongside a crying laughing emoji.

You misunderheard my tweet, daddy-o!! ? https://t.co/p9ikTBVEOU — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) November 29, 2022

“My bad,” Gibbs wrote. “Ya goofy bastard …,” replied Cheadle.

Ya goofy bastard … https://t.co/se49hca2SC — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) November 29, 2022

The two bumped into each other in person earlier this year during Super Bowl weekend, when Gibbs said Cheadle walked up to him and joked they look alike. “True story,” noted the White Noise actor. “Great meeting you, nephew. To be continued.”

?? true story. great meeting you, nephew. to be continued … ?????? https://t.co/0gPY1anBvc — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) February 14, 2022

It’s not too far-fetched to imagine the two collaborating in some form in the future. Cheadle has starred in a small number of music videos in the past, most notably Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA,” while Gibbs has recently branched out into the world of acting. So far, he’s appeared in the Peacock comedy series Bust Down, Power Book IV: Force, and the independent drama Down with the King, in which he plays the lead.