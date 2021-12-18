Dolly Parton Earns 3 Guinness World Records: ‘I Am Flattered and Honored'

Dolly Parton is breaking records, still, at 75-years-old.

The country rock legend has broken three Guinness World Records, the records association announced on Thursday.

via NYP:

Parton now holds the records for the most decades (seven) and most No. 1 hits (25) on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart, both for a female artist.

The “9 to 5” singer broke her own record for the most hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with 109 hits.

In 2018, Parton was awarded the most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart at six.

“This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that’s happened,” she told the association. “I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honored. I’ve had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this.”

“I’ve loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much,” the “Jolene” crooner added. “I’ve been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You’re going to have to knock me down to stop me!”

Parton also made history earlier this year when she earned her 50th Grammy nomination.

Her first nod came in 1970 for her hit “Just Someone I Used to Know,” which was a duet with Porter Wagoner. In 1979, the crooner won her first gold statuette for her album “Here You Come Again.”

She told the Associated Press in March about her monumental Grammy nomination, “It’s always special. You always love to be acknowledged. Like I’ve always said, ‘I don’t work for awards and rewards.’”

Parton is the second-most nominated woman for the Grammys, behind only Beyoncé. Parton was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award 10 years ago. Queen Bey has 79 nods and 28 wins to her name.

The Tennessee native even scored two Academy Award nominations in 1981 and 2006 for Best Original Song.

Dolly continues to be a national treasure.