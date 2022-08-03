Doja Cat Says Twitter Won’t Let Her ‘Reply to Anything Now’ After Telling Fans to ‘Shut the F*ck Up’

Doja Cat has accused Twitter of taking away her ability to “reply to anything.”

via Complex:

The Grammy-winning artist made the claim Tuesday night after several heated exchanges on the platform. The drama seemingly began after Doja expressed her frustration over people’s general stupidity. Though it’s unclear what exactly prompted the sentiment, the post immediately garnered criticism from some users, who accused Doja of being cynical and ungrateful.

“Can you please grow up lmao,” one person replied. “All you do is come online and rant about stuff. It’s never anything positive or being grateful. Just constant negativity, it’s so embarrassing and sad tbh.”

The 26-year-old hitmaker clapped back by calling the user a “nerd” and flatly telling them to “shut the fuck up.”

The user went on to claim she “loved” Doja, and asked the artist to stop feuding with fans who dared to criticize her. “Doja…. Girl… we love u lmao.. u don’t gotta come at us,” they wrote.

Doja replied, “Ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop.”

Others suggested Doja’s criticism was nothing more than projection. One user pointed to her series of controversies, suggesting she was in no position to complain about the behavior of “dumb” people.

Doja’s response?

“Suck my fucking dick and eat my balls bitch.”

After a few more tense exchanges, Doja shared a screenshot that showed she was no longer able to reply to tweets. Her draft folder showed several tweets with a “failed to send” alert. One read, “find a new hobby you fucking ghoul,” and another proclaimed “you’re obsessed with me you fuckin dog, find another hobby.”

Doja Cat has faced multiple scandals over the years, including her recent DM drama with Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, as well as claims she was friends with white supremacists. She denied the latter allegations in an Instagram Live broadcast defending her pals.

“They love me, I love them. They’re loving, and that’s it,” she said about the friends in question. “And you won’t find anything on them because you’re fucking stupid. Your actions are stupid. You may not be stupid, you may be smart. But your actions are not telling. It just is what it is. You guys are fucking disappointing. This isn’t how you combat problems. And if you think it is, then you need to grow the fuck up, and I’m sorry. I’m sorry that you suck right now.”

Maybe Doja should just chill from the internet for a while.