Doja Cat Recovering From Breast Reduction & Liposuction [Photos]

Yesterday (March 20), Doja Cat used social media to inform her fans she’d undergone a few cosmetic procedures.

“got my titties done and my clit bedazzled,” she tweeted, before replying to a fan: “4 days into recovery rn. feels ok. i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but im healing really fast.”

Replying to other fans, she stated her breasts were now smaller and revealed her new bra size was 32C.

Doja Cat originally revealed plans for cosmetic surgery on her breasts in November.

“I’m literally about to get surgery this winter lmao,” she wrote at the time. “I just want my titties pulled up cuz some of my tops don’t fit the way i want them to.”

When a fan said they’d no longer support her music if she got surgery, she replied: “I don’t give a fuck.”

Speaking to Dazed earlier that month, Doja Cat explained that her “hectic touring schedule” got in the way of cosmetic surgery.

Doja Cat previously told VladTV she “didn’t get fake boobs” and that she wouldn’t want bigger breasts.

“I got a lot of bad attention for a couple of photos that I posted on Instagram,” she said in 2020. “They’re still up and it’s just me wearing a little chain bra, and I’m kinda leaned over, and it’s real natural.

“I just got a lot of like, ‘Saggy, saggy, saggy, saggy, saggy,’ all over the place. And it hurt my feelings of course, but I don’t give a fuck. For me to put that out, obviously I don’t give a damn what people are saying.

“Big boobs don’t [sit up]. So okay, about small boobs, small boobs don’t sag because they’re too small, there’s not enough skin and fat and boob there to sag.

“But with big boobs, there’s these boobs out here that are two basketballs and they don’t make sense. They defy gravity, they defy science, it’s unexplainable, it’s fucking, yeah. I don’t get it, I don’t get fake boobs.”

She added: “I don’t think I would want bigger boobs than I have now, either. What’s so funny is my boobs look big sometimes and then I’ll be called flat-chested the next day. There’s people who think I’m flat-chested. I don’t know, I’m whatever, I don’t care.”

