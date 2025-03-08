Doechii Calling “A Straight Man” A Dating Red Flag Has Social Media In Shambles

BY: Walker Published 31 seconds ago

On Friday (March 7), Doechii sat down with First We Feast for a sizzling game of “Hot Ones Versus.”

During the conversation the “Nosebleeds” artist was asked about her dealbreakers.

“Is it being on the DL?” Miss Milan asked. For those familiar with Doechii’s music, it’s a situation she’s openly rapped about, particularly on last year’s “DENIAL IS A RIVER.”

“You’re on the right track,” Doechii encouraged before letting Miss Milan take another guess. “Bad music taste?” she tried again, followed by the rapper admitting, “That is a good one, but that’s not what I put.” When she finally flipped her whiteboard, the answer read, “A straight man.”

“You know what’s so crazy? I was going to say men,” Miss Milan revealed before the two of them burst into laughter. The Swamp Princess has long been open about her bisexuality, even referencing it in her early breakthrough track, “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” which contained lines like, “I think I like girls, but I think I like men/ Doechii is a d**k, I never fit in.”

Doechii reveals ‘being a straight man’ is the biggest red flag when dating ?: @firstwefeast pic.twitter.com/l29TBCcr5O — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) March 7, 2025

“I am with a woman now, and I have always known that I loved women. I’ve been very, very aware from an early age,” she told Gay Times in 2024. “It wasn’t until I went to a performing arts school and there were a lot of gay people at my school. Once I had gay friends, it was like, ‘OK, I can be myself.’”

Of course, some newer fans — especially those introduced to Doechii after Alligator Bites Never Heal — were caught off guard by her “Hot Ones Versus” comments. “She’s losing me with this one,” one critic wrote underneath Glock Topickz’s repost, while another added, “I want this to be a joke so bad.”

I keep telling yall her music is corny — Rilla?? (@Finalbossjimmy) March 7, 2025

There are people who shouldn't be famous ? pic.twitter.com/7DDXGxJPm7 — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) March 8, 2025

Can we have just ONE mainstream dark skinned Rap/Pop female artist that is positive, normal, non-sexual, & speaks highly of the black family unit? The Jews keep growing these weird btches on tress & pushing their trash messaging onto the youth. When are ppl gonna say enoughs… — ??J. Mulholland (@MulhollandL0ver) March 7, 2025

It’s “love a Black woman from infinity to infinity” until she’s open about her queerness and dating red flags. — ICHIGO (@Ichigo11001) March 8, 2025

I mean, who cares? People are allowed to speak their minds. It doesn’t affect straight men one way or another unless you’re just uber sensitive about it — Matt_DeLancey (@matt_delancey) March 8, 2025

Thankfully, not everyone was up in arms. “She’s so silly. I love her, but she’s allowed a preference,” one person pointed out. That comment was correct. Women are allowed to have preferences, just like men do all the time. In an industry that constantly tries to box women in, being unapologetic about what, and more specifically, who you want, is empowering to see from artists like Doechii.

via: Rap-Up

Watch the full interview below.