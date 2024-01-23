Doc Rivers Agrees to Deal to Be Milwaukee Bucks' Head Coach

In less than 8 hours after firing former Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin, the Milwaukee Bucks have found a replacement.

via: ESPN

After a brief courtship, Doc Rivers has reached an agreement in principle to become the next coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Rivers, an ESPN NBA analyst who most recently led the Philadelphia 76ers to three consecutive trips to the Eastern Conference semifinals, emerged as the top target immediately after the dismissal of Adrian Griffin. The sides negotiated deep into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before reaching agreement on a deal, sources said.

Despite the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks fired Griffin only 43 games into his head-coaching career, largely because the organization came to believe they could find an upgrade on the young coach that gave them a better chance to compete for a championship, sources said.

Based on Rivers’ accomplishment and availability, general manager Jon Horst planned to pursue him and convinced him to take the job to chase his second NBA title as a coach.