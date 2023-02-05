DMX’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Producing Docuseries Raising Fentanyl, Drug Addiction Awareness [Video]

Sonovah Hillman Jr., daughter of late rapper DMX, is looking to raise awareness about fentanyl and addiction by producing a four-part docuseries.

via: BET

Hillman, who lost her aunt and uncle to fentanyl addiction and her dad to a drug overdose, shared a GoFundMe page to promote her ambitious initiative. She revealed that she attended a 10-week program held by Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) at her school.

According to the CDC, fentanyl is a “synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.”

She learned about the harmful and dangerous nature of fentanyl, drugs and the addiction that creeps in behind the usage.

“Fentanyl is affecting every gender, race, class and age group,” she said.

Wanting to talk to other kids who lost at least one parent to overdose or have parents who are currently still using, Hillman came up with the idea to embark on her docuseries.

“I came up with the idea to do a four-part docuseries on fentanyl and drug addiction,” she said. “I wanted to talk to people about their experience, trauma, feelings and come up with the solution for healing. I’m ready to have the conversation that some adults aren’t ready to have and try to find out the answer we all want to know: what can we do to help our loved ones get clean and stay clean?”

Independently embarking on the docuseries, Hillman said she’s aware that she’s just a kid, but “this is a topic that I’m very passionate about.”

During the 10-week curriculum, she saw a clip of Tytyana Miller receiving a talk from her father and brother (Master P and Romeo Miller) about the dangers of her addiction. Tytyana battled addiction for nearly a decade before losing her battle in 2022 to an accidental overdose of fentanyl at 25.

At her leisure, Hillman watched old interviews of her dad talking about his drug addiction.

Let’s support our little sister, please donate if you can, click here for Sonovah’s GoFundMe Page.