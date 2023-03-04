DJ Envy Calls ‘Cap’ on Angela Yee Claiming to Be Only Woman Who Worked on ‘Breakfast Club’ [Video]

DJ Envy has called out former co-host Angela Yee over claims she made about being the “only woman” working on The Breakfast Club during her time on the show.

via: Complex

The Breakfast Club DJ hit up Instagram on Friday night to respond to Yee’s recent interview on the Tamron Hall Show. The sit-down focused on Yee’s exit from the popular radio show and her experience as the sole female host. She told Hall that it was difficult working exclusively with men, as she often felt like a lack of support.

“I was the only woman who worked there, too; I mean when it came to producers, camera people—and it wasn’t an easy room for me to be in,” she said around the 7:50-minute mark. “I feel like I did need more like backup you know because even things that I felt, as a woman … somebody can’t understand your point of view because they’re not coming from where you come from. So that was hard for me too, to be the only woman there.”

DJ Envy—who hosted the Breakfast Club with Yee and Charlamagne tha God—responded to the clip shared by The Shade Room. He insisted Yee’s comments were “just not true,” and claimed “there are plenty of women that work behind the scenes on [The Breakfast Club].”

Elsewhere in the interview, Yee said a perk of doing a solo show was that she was only responsible for her own comments. She told Tamron she was always held accountable for her co-hosts’ controversial takes, and would often get the brunt of the backlash.

“Sometimes I would feel like I got it harder than [Charlamagne tha God] did for some things that he said,” Yee explained. “And so I also want to make it clear that we’re all three individuals. You say what you say, feel how you feel, and I do too. But it’s hard because people affiliate you with the whole group.”

Lil Mama also weighed in on the interview, claiming Yee was not as innocent as she claimed to be.

“Oh PLEASE. She was up there playing foul games too,” the artist commented. “She has helped make multiple women (of color especially) feel like the only woman in that room numerous times.”

Yee has yet to publicly respond to Envy and Lil Mama’s comments. The Radio Hall of Fame personality now hosts Way Up with Angela Yee, which debuted last month on iHeartMedia stations.