DJ Akademiks Owns Up To Sexual Remarks Made Toward 15-Year-Old Following Reported Twitch Ban: “I Am Wrong, I Will Be Better”

DJ Akademiks breaks his silence.

Though Akademiks has worked himself into being one of the biggest voices in music, he has also made enemies and rubbed many people the wrong way. He did so this weekend amid grooming allegations that he later addressed while clarifying that he has no beef with popular streamer PlaqueBoyMax.

A clip surfaced online where the polarizing personality asked a 15-year-old — who moderates Max’s Discord — about his sex life and even offered to perform a sexual act on him. Ak seemingly responded via his media page by posting a clip of Max having a boy, who was allegedly 14 years old at the time, speak to an OnlyFans model, but the majority of social media backlash was still solely targeted at Ak.

The following day, he changed his tune a bit and took responsibility for his unsavory actions. Still, he couldn’t help but be a little cocky. “This is about the 18th time y’all have tried to have this conversation,” Ak said on a live stream. “I get it. Y’all are upset. ‘How do we cancel Ak?’ I’m still the biggest, pause. You can’t cancel what you didn’t build.”

After DJ Akademiks got the boasting out of the way, he finally addressed his misconduct. “I’ve done a lot of bulls**t up in this game,” he said. “Trust me. I’ve got mine off. This issue aside – which, again. I am wrong. I will be better. This is a teachable moment. For me, obviously, I got to watch my speech. That’s clear. […] Definitely a regrettable moment, and we’re going to use it as a teachable moment. Because I don’t think I’ve came this far, built this platform, to be that irresponsible, right?”

He continued by refusing to offer any excuses for his behavior. “And of course, I could throw out any type of excuses. Well, f**k all that,” he added. “So I’ll just take the responsibility. I should do better and will do better. […] Max hit me a few times, you know. He was like, ‘Yo, Ak, people running your page is posting stuff about me.’ I got nothing against Max, I said what I had to say last night.”

Though he cleared up that he has no beef with PlaqueBoyMax, he also clarified that he wasn’t backing down from what he said. “I stand on every word,” Ak said. “But I have nothing against Max. Me and Max are both from Jersey, I support Max, I do appreciate his content. I do think his community’s toxic. And again, we’re not blaming Max for nothing. I think Max is a good guy. Maybe I felt that he owed me to call me, but he definitely didn’t.”

