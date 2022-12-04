Disturbing Footage Shows NYC Man Attacking Stranger With Baseball Bat [Video]

Alarming video shows a belligerent attacker pulling a baseball bat from his pants and hitting an unsuspecting man in the back of the head on a Manhattan sidewalk.

via: Complex

WABC reports the incident occurred last Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. on Amsterdam Avenue near 148th Street in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Upper Manhattan.

Video of the attack shows the attacker glance over at an unsuspecting man, who begins to walk past the stranger before he’s hit over the head with a baseball bat.

The 47-year-old victim falls to the ground as the attacker stands over him yelling. The bat-wielding man starts to walk away, before turning around and standing over the victim again. At one point he seemingly stomps the victim while appearing to threaten to hit him again with the bat.

Police say the victim was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals in Harlem, where he was treated for a laceration and bruises to his head. He remains in stable condition.

According to authorities, the attacker was last seen in a hooded sweatshirt with “Nike” on the front, gray sweatpants and black sneakers. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Cops are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/.