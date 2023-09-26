‘Disappointing’: Erica Mena Not Asked To Participate in 'Love & Hip Hop' Special on Racism, Reality Star Would Have ‘Welcomed’ The Convo

Many fans feel as though the “L&HH: ATL” conversation doesn’t have much point if Erica Mena isn’t in attendance.

via: Radar Online

Mena was not asked to participate in Love & Hip Hop’s special on racism and colorism — only weeks after being fired over accusations of racism — but her rep said she would have participated, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Earlier today, MTV announced they would be airing a special titled “Love & Hip Hop: Racism, Colorism, and the Uncomfortable Truth” after the Season 1 finale.

The show description reads, “This roundtable discusses the recent events that aired on the show before MTV decided to stop filming with Erica Mena. International colorism expert Dr. Sarah L. Webb, founder and owner of Colorism Healing, a leader in raising awareness, shifting attitudes, and taking action, leads an open dialogue that features Spice, Yandy, Joc, Scrappy, Sierra, Amy, and a special appearance from Rasheeda sharing their experiences.”

We’re told Mena was not invited to join the discussion.

Erica’s rep, Steve Honig, tells RadarOnline.com, “It is very disappointing Erica was not included in the discussion about the incident that occurred while filming the show and that the network chose to silence her voice.”

He added, “She would have welcomed an opportunity to discuss what happened in a way that was productive and made this roundtable truly a valuable moment of learning for all. It is also worth noting that the network continued filming with Erica for more than seven months after the actual incident occurred, despite claims that filming with her was stopped after it happened.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, MTV and show producers fired Mena.

The decision was made after backlash grew over a scene that aired showing Mena calling her black co-star Spice a monkey.

The producers announced, “The Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season.”

Mena recently broke her silence claiming there was no racism behind her monkey remark.

She said, “I deeply regret my insensitive comment and want to humbly apologize to anybody I hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness. My choice of words was wrong, and I take full responsibility for what I said.”

She added, “I am committed to listening to the voices of those affected and will work toward making amends. As a woman of color and the mother of two black children, I want to make it clear that my use of that word was not in any way racially driven.”