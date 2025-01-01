Diplo Says He Was on LSD During CNN’s New Year’s Eve Special: “I’m Not Even Lying”

BY: Walker Published 28 mins ago

Diplo is on a high for New Year’s!

On CNN‘s New Year’s Eve Live With Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper, the show’s co-hosts had the DJ on as one of their guests. During their conversation, Andy Cohen asked Diplo, “What’s the most conventional place that you’ve done LSD?,” to which Diplo said with a laugh, “Right now. I did some on the helicopter, on the way here.”

Though Diplo was laughing, he added, “I’m not even lying.”

Anderson Cooper instantly broke down laughing (a typical New Year’s Eve for the CNN anchor) while Cohen, who was in shock, continued to ask Diplo: “You’re tripping right now?”

Diplo trips on LSD while appearing on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special. pic.twitter.com/V9iauqF86B — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2025

And Diplo replied: “Yeah, but it’s like a light trip.” He noted how he was “microdosing,” but also could have “macrodosed,” prior during the day.

After the interview, Cooper shared this admiration for the DJ: “I wish I was Diplo. I got to say. I just think he has a fun, cool lifestyle. Can you imagine his lifestyle? ‘I’m Diplo. I do things.’”

Cohen then asked Cooper if he followed Diplo on Instagram, and although he isn’t, Cooper insisted he now will.

“I’m absolutely going to start. I mean … I feel bad about my own boring life compared to Diplo’s,” he said. “He’s got helicopters and he’s like doing things. He did like four shots while we were talking.”

He continued, “And he’s going to play. How does he work? How does anybody do anything? I’ve had four shots. I just want to go to sleep.”

Diplo gave a New Year’s Eve performance at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.

