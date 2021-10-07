Diplo Denies Sexual Assault Allegations Against A Woman He Claims Tried ‘To Extort Me For Millions’ [Photos]

Earlier this year, Diplo was sued by his ex-girlfriend, Shelley Auguste, for sexual battery, assault, defamation, infliction of emotional distress, and fraud. She alleges that the producer “recorded video of their sexual encounter despite her telling him she didn’t want that” and attempted to “coax her into a threesome with a girl she believes was underaged at the time.” The lawsuit was filed after the producer requested a restraining order against her and alleged she was engaging in revenge porn.

Diplo has posted a lengthy message to Instagram denying sexual misconduct allegations against him and accusing an unnamed 25-year-old woman of stalking and extortion. (Last fall, the woman accused the DJ of recording sexually explicit videos of her without her permission, distributing at least one without her consent, and knowingly infecting her with chlamydia.) Diplo, aka Thomas Wesley Pentz, is now accusing the woman, whom he refers to as “SA,” of being “a stalker [who] scammed her way into my life and tried to extort me for millions and then sued me when she didn’t get what she wanted.” This follows Buzzfeed News‘ recent report that Diplo could potentially face criminal charges for sexual misconduct stemming from a police report filed in October 2020.

“I will keep this story easy to read because I know the Internet has a short attention span and it was my goal to never address a stalker,” Diplo began on Wednesday evening. The first part of Diplo’s statement is below, where he admits to having sexual relations with “SA” but accuses her of becoming obsessed and stalking him.





The woman in question is represented by high-powered attorney Lisa Bloom. Last fall, she reportedly tweeted a thread accusing Diplo of grooming her and hiring a private investigator to intimidate her following an argument so that she would not share “the disgusting details” she knew about him. In the thread, she alleged that the investigator threatened her by claiming her knew her address, her workplace, and her parents’ address.

The thread also alleged that Diplo had filmed sexual activity without her permission: “I SPECIFICALLY asked him not too & his reply was ‘fuck it. I’m recording this,’” she wrote. She also described Diplo as “a huge manipulating liar / gaslighter who PREYS young women of ALL races (to be honest) but primarily young naive women of color.” As a result, the woman sought a restraining order against Diplo. A temporary restraining order was granted by a Los Angeles judge a few days later.

