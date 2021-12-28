Dior Indefinitely Postpones Travis Scott Cactus Jack Collaboration

Travis Scott has lost another major branding deal in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, with Dior announcing that it’s calling off a collaboration that was due out next year.

via: Page Six

The rapper, 30, was set to release a collaboration between his Cactus Jack creative house and French fashion brand Dior in summer 2022, but the collection has been indefinitely postponed in the wake of his deadly music festival.

“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” the company said in a statement to WWD on Tuesday.

Scott’s partnership with creative director Kim Jones was first announced in June — and followed by a fashion show in Paris that exhibited pieces with tributes to late rapper Pop Smoke, highly coveted sneakers and more — marking Dior’s first time ever working with a musician. The capsule collection was slated to be sold one year after its unveiling.

Cactus Jack previously teamed up with brands such as Nike and McDonald’s, but many have distanced themselves from the “Sicko Mode” rapper since a crowd crush at his Nov. 5 festival resulted in 10 deaths.

Since then, Astroworld has been hit with more than 140 lawsuits and a mass litigation suit by 1,500 show attendees against Scott, Live Nation, Apple Music, special guest Drake and others.

Scott’s W Magazine cover with pregnant girlfriend Kylie Jenner has also been pulled, and Nike has similarly delayed releasing new shoe styles designed by the artist.

The Grammy nominee claimed in an interview with Charlamagne tha God on “The Breakfast Club” earlier this month that he “didn’t hear” the screams of thousands of fans and “1,000 percent” did everything he could to avoid the tragedy. He added that he intends to figure out exactly what went wrong.

“I’m going to fix this for the future people,” he said. “I’m going to fix this problem and find a solution to make sure that this doesn’t happen in the future and definitely be a number-one voice for this.”

The postponement of the Dior/Cactus Jack collaboration is the second major branding deal Scott has lost, coming weeks after Anheuser-Busch announced that it will no longer distribute the rapper’s Cacti line of hard seltzers. The wildly succesful drink partnership launched in March 2021 and ran until Nov. 30, at which point both sides made a “mutual” decision to cease production on Cacti.