Dionne Warwick Jokingly Resigns From Twitter CEO Position: 'They’ve Got Too Much Going On Here"

Dionne Warwick playfully steps down as Twitter’s honorary CEO, but hangs on to her crown as its resident sass queen.

The singer took to the platform to quip about her departure, writing, “I am resigning from this position. They’ve got too much going on here.”

I am excited to officially take on the role as CEO of Twitter. This has been in the works for months. https://t.co/I46A4zKh1O — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) May 11, 2023

In response to Elon Musk’s announcement that he had appointed a new CEO in May, Warwick wrote, “I am excited to officially take on the role as CEO of Twitter. This has been in the works for months.”

Musk shared on May 11 that he had stepped down from the role and had selected someone else to take over for him. “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter,” he tweeted. “She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

He then revealed that the incoming CEO was Linda Yaccarino, who had just resigned as NBCUniversal’s chairman of global advertising and partnerships after 11 years in the role.

“@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology,” Musk tweeted. “Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”

Musk took on the position of Twitter CEO in October soon after acquiring the platform for $44 billion. He later divulged to a Delaware court that he had taken on the role in a temporary capacity and was looking for “somebody else to run Twitter over time.” Then, in December, he announced his tentative departure.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” he tweeted. “After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”