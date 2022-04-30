‘Difficult’ Vin Diesel is Reportedly the Reason Director Justin Lin Quit ‘Fast 10'

Director Justin Lin walked away from “Fast 10′ due to the fact that Vin Diesel was too difficult to work with — according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

via NYP:

Though filming had already begun, Lin, who directed five of the “Fast & Furious” films, abruptly quit last week without explaining why and without a replacement.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. Lin’s giving up $10 or $20 million,” one veteran producer who is not involved in his film said.

“Diesel shows up late to the set. He doesn’t know his lines. And he shows up out of shape,” my source tells me.

A spokesman for Lin had no comment and a rep for Diesel did not get back to the Daily News with a comment.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson quit five years ago, after making four “Fast & Furious” movies with Diesel.

There’s no word on if the film has found a replacement director.