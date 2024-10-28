Home > NEWS

Diddy’s Team Addresses Rumor About Him Allegedly Poisoning Jamie Foxx

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Jamie Foxx was rumored to have spilled the tea about Diddy being behind his hospitalization last year.

In a statement to AllHipHop, Diddy’s teams, reportedly say the claims are “outlandish, ridiculous and baseless.”

According to reports, Jamie Foxx reportedly spoke on Diddy during the filming of his upcoming Netflix special, “What Had Happened Was.” An attendee claimed that Foxx talked about Diddy allegedly having to do something with his mysterious health scare and hospitalization.

Videographer Choke No Joke was reportedly at the taping and claimed that Foxx said “Diddy was responsible for what happened to him and Foxx is the one who called the FBI on Combs.”

Choke was later asked if the comedian was joking and he said, “I don’t think he was joking.” He added, “Y’all can determine was he joking or not when you see the show, ‘cause to me- I’m a new comedian, right?… I know when somebody’s setting up a punchline, and I know when you’re serious.”

It hasn’t been confirmed that Foxx actually made the comments, Choke did say. “Jamie Foxx disappeared, right? He out now, soon as Puff went to jail, right? We see him at the game with [Dallas Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones, right?… We haven’t seen him. As soon as Puff went to jail, Foxx was at the goddamn Dallas football game, right? And now he just went and shot his special. And who’s the special strongly based around? Diddy.”

via: Hot97

