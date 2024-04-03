Diddy's Son's Mother Misa Hylton Slams Homeland Security for 'Overtly Militarized Force' Raiding Rapper's Homes | lovebscott.com

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton is speaking out after their son Justin and his brother Christian were handcuffed amid a highly publicized property raid on Combs’s Los Angeles home late last month.

via: Complex

An angry Hylton posted the security footage. Simultaneously, another raid took place at Diddy’s Miami mansion on Mar. 25.

The sped-up footage showed military-style vehicles pulling up to Diddy’s L.A. estate before descending upon it with guns. At a certain point, a guard flips one of the cameras over. Inside the home, what appears to be a drone begins flying, while a guard is seen putting Christian’s hands behind his back. Justin is then seen coming down the stairs with his hands placed on his head before being frisked, while the last shot shows Christian being removed from the home.

“The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable. If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression. The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!” Hylton wrote in the Instagram caption.

She continued, “Enough is Enough! Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest?? Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed?? How many times have we seen young UNARMED BLACK MEN not make it out of these types of situations alive??”

Hylton confirmed that her son’s attorney Jeffrey Lichtman is investigating Homeland Security’s “excessive use of force,” which she called “unnecessary and certainly not required by this search warrant.”

She concluded, “We will fight for justice utilizing every imaginable resource. I’m not with the propaganda!!!!”

Hylton’s post echoes Diddy’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, who also slammed Homeland Security for their actions in a statement.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” Dyer stated.

Justin and Christian departed the home hours following the raid, during which Diddy was in Miami.