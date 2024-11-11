Diddy’s Relationship With Harvey Weinstein Reportedly ‘Secretly Probed by Feds’ — Amid Claims Rapper Copied Mogul’s Depravity Playbook

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 mins ago

Disgraced stars Combs and Weinstein’s relationship was reportedly looked into by the Feds.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein may have had a sick connection to one another amid both stars’ stunning downfall.

RadarOnline.com can reveal investigators have looked into whether Combs and Weinstein ever crossed paths when it came to their alleged sex crimes.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “The feds previously investigated whether Harvey’s alleged acts of sexual abuse violated federal law. Prosecutors looked into whether Weinstein lured women into crossing state lines in order to commit a sex crime. Ultimately, it was left the state bodies to charge.

“But in the wake of their Diddy investigations, those prosecutors have again secretly probed whether there was any connection between Weinstein and Combs and their respective media companies that could amount to federal charges.”

Combs and Weinstein were photographed together over the years at numerous glam events and after-parties.

Another insider told RadarOnline.com: “These pictures of Diddy getting cozy with Weinstein will send a chill up the spin of all the rapper’s alleged victims.

“Weinstein was a master of using intimidation tactics to cover up his abuse for years – and these shots of him joking with Combs will raise a lot of questions about what they knew about each other.”

Peter Laffin, an expert on the Catholic church, compared the two hated stars, whose reputations was apparently widely known among those in the entertainment industry.

Laffin details how Combs, like Weinstein before him, formed close relationships to powerful people to “conceal his nefarious behavior”.

The music mogul’s annual White Party allowed him to attract A-listers for 25 years, and Combs was able to become friends with everyone from Oprah Winfrey to Prince Harry, to even former President Barack Obama.

Like Weinstein at the time, Laffin suggested the rapper saw himself as “untouchable”.

Weinstein, now 72, was sentenced to 23 years behind bars in 2020 for sexual assault and rape, but that conviction was overturned this past April after New York’s Court of Appeals ruled the trial judge improperly allowed testimony from women who were not directly involved in the charges.

The retrial is set to begin on November 12.

However, Weinstein is fighting cancer in prison and may never see the light of day again.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “Weinstein is becoming resigned to the fact he could die even before he reaches his second trial. He’s frail and sends every day tortured over his downfall. The stress, plus the cancer, is a killer combination and he might only have weeks left.”

As for Combs, the 55-year-old is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while he awaits his trial date of May 5 2025 for racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Since his arrest, more has been discovered about Combs’ alleged sex parties, which were known as “freak-offs”.

One of his alleged party planners claimed to The Post that Combs covered the walls of his alleged sex parties in mirrors so that all going down was visible from every angle of the room.

The source claimed: “Everywhere you looked, you’d see yourself reflected again and again. You can imagine what it would look like when people are naked and having sex on the floor, on the couches, wherever.”

Combs also allegedly had party guests sign strict NDAs prohibiting them from discussing what would go down during the now infamous parties.

Meanwhile, Combs continues to try and be released from behind bars while he awaits trial. His legal team filed another bid for his release by proposing what they called “an extremely substantial, comprehensive bail package”.

Combs’ team also argued his current status “makes trial preparation impossible” because of his inconsistent access to his legal counsel and evidence against him.

via: RadarOnline.com