Diddy's Mom Lets A Few Things Off Her Chest About Rapper Ma$e [Video]

Diddy and former Bad Boy Records artist Ma$e go back decades, but disputes over publishing has led their relationship to sour. In March, Murda Mase dropped a single called the “Oracle 2: The Liberation Of Mason Betha,” which was dedicated to trashing Diddy and accusing him of exploiting Biggie’s death.

via: Hot97

Diddy recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of his 1997 debut LP, No Way Out. He hopped on Instagram Live to show love to the Bad Boy camp part of the album.

In the clip, the Ciroc mogul started by thanking The Lox, Busta Rhymes, and Biggie. Then he thanked Ma$e, which was the first time Diddy acknowledged the Harlem World rapper since Ma$e dropped multiple diss tracks about Diddy.

On the Live, Puffy said, “Yeah, we still love Ma$e. It’s always going to be love.” At that point, Diddy’s mom, Janice Combs, interrupted her son and said, “it is?” She went on to say, “Mess with my son.” Take a look:

Diddy founded his legendary music label in 1993. At the time, no A&R was on the level of Puffy, selling millions of multi-platinum albums. Artists like Total, 112, Faith Evans, and more were at the height of their careers.

In the ’90s, Ma$e was one of Bad Boy’s most prominent artists. Ma$e and his relationship with Diddy went downhill in the early 2000s after business deals didn’t go the way he planned. Ma$e left Bad Boy in 2012.

In 2020, when Diddy won the Icon Award for his contributions to the industry, he put the Grammys on blast during his acceptance speech. Diddy said, “Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be.”

In a since-deleted message, Ma$se responded, “Your past business practices knowingly [have] continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label [sic].” Mase continued,

“For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn’t.” Mase went on to talk about trying yo buy back his publishing rights. He said,

“I offered u [$2 million] in cash just a few days ago to sell me back my publishing (as his biggest artist alive) that always show u respect for u giving me an opportunity at 19 yrs old.”

After that, Ma$e dropped diss records about the situation. Earlier this year he released “ORACLE 2: Standing On Bodies“, where the track starts off by saying, “we ain’t gang, we ain’t goals, we ain’t, family, we ain’t foes.” Ma$e didn’t mention Diddy’s name in the song, but fans believe it’s about Brother Love.