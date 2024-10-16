Diddy’s Lube Stash Was ‘Laced With Date Rape Drug’ – Court Documents ‘Confirm’ Report Oil Hoard Was Disguised GHB

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

Combs’ lube stash was reportedly laced with a date rape drug.

More horrific details about Sean Combs continue to be exposed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Combs, also known as Diddy, had a massive stash of lube that was “laced with a date rape drug.”

A lawsuit against the disgraced star, which accuses Combs of child sexual assault, also detail claims he laced “lotions or similar body oils” with GHB – commonly known as the “date rape drug.”

The lawsuit – which is one of six new claims filed in New York on Monday – note “allegations of Combs dousing victims in lotions or similar body oils… laced with GHB, so that the drug would be absorbed through the victim’s skin and make it easier to assault him or her.”

GHB, short for Gamma hydroxybutyrate, is difficult to detect when slipped into a drink — it was originally developed as an anesthetic, leading to feelings of relaxation and drowsiness.

The substance comes in liquid form, powder or crystal form, but can be absorbed through the skin when mixed into lubricants.

This comes just months after authorities raided Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami mansions, seizing over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

As previously reported conspiracy theories from fans that the infamous lube stash was filled with GHB.

According to the 14 page indictment against the rapper, the bottles were confiscated as alleged “freak-off supplies” which included “narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

However, at the time, Combs’ lawyer was shutting down claims.

He stated: “I don’t know where the number a thousand came (from) … I can’t imagine it’s thousands. I’m not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything.”

When Agnifilo was asked if the baby oil was used as “lubricant for an orgy”, he joked, “I don’t know what you need a thousand – one of baby oil goes a long way.”

Combs’ lawyer claimed the music mogul had such large quantities of baby oil because he shops in “bulk” for his large homes.

“He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home,” he explained, and added, “Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and see what people walk out of there with?”

However, confirmation about the contents of the lube bottles align with previous statements made from Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Williams shared: “The freak-offs sometimes lasted days at a time, involved multiple commercial sex workers and often involved a variety of narcotics, such as ketamine, ecstasy and GHB, which Combs distributed to the victims to keep them obedient and compliant.”

The 54-year-old is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while he awaits his trial date of May 5 2025 for racketeering conspiracy and s-x trafficking.

Combs recently broke his silence from behind bars for the first time, as he posted a birthday message on Instagram for his two-year-old daughter, Love.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday baby Love! Happy Birthday to you!! Happy Birthday, daddy loves you.”

via: RadarOnline.com