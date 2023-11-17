Diddy's Former Fling Gina Huynh Claimed He Stomped on Her Stomach and Punched Her in the Head in Resurfaced Interview

Diddy’s ex fling Gina Huynh once claimed in an interview that he stomped on her stomach and punched her in the head while they were in their five-year…entanglement.

As lovebscott.com has reported over the years, Diddy used to cheat on Cassie frequently with Gina.

A 2019 interview has resurfaced in the wake of Cassie’s bombshell lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul in which Gina details her own allegations of Diddy’s violent nature.

via Page Six:

“He stomped on my stomach really hard — like, took the wind out of my breath,” Huynh told controversial blogger Tasha K at the time.

“I couldn’t breathe. He kept hitting me. I was pleading to him, ‘Can you just stop? I can’t breathe.’”

Huynh, 31, claimed the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper, 54, then grabbed her by the hair and was “punching” the back of her head.

Eventually, she started fighting back because she had “enough of his s–t.”

Huynh’s relationship with Diddy began when he was on-again, off-again with Cassie, 37, whose full name is Casandra Ventura.

“He was mentally, emotionally and physically abusing me. He would always compare me to Cassie and tell me that I’m the bad one, she’s a good one,” she recalled, adding that “everyone” around Diddy “allowed” the alleged abuse to occur.

Elsewhere in the three-part interview, the influencer claimed the Sean John founder had paid her $5,000 to abort their baby when she had become pregnant.

“I turned [the money] down because I just loved him. I wanted to … I was, like, trying to prove that,” she shared.

“I wasn’t the girl that wanted him for money. I just cared about him. I just wanted him to be nice to me. That’s it.”

Reps for Diddy didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

On Thursday, Cassie sued Diddy in New York Federal Court, claiming the music executive had subjected her to sexual and physical abuse that allegedly included forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched.

The “Me & U” singer claimed in her suit that Diddy “was prone to uncontrollable rage, and frequently beat [her] savagely.”

Diddy’s attorney, Ben Brafman, denied the accusations in a statement to Page Six, claiming that Cassie had been demanding money from the Bad Boy Records founder.

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” the lawyer said. “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.

“Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

Cassie’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, responded explaining that the model and Diddy had spoken before she filed the lawsuit — and the “Last Night” musician allegedly offered her a substantial sum of money to remain silent.

“Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit,” Wigdor said. “She rejected his efforts.”

Diddy is now reportedly the subject of a police investigation by the NYPD.

Cassie and Diddy dated on and off for a decade but called it quits for good in 2018. She’s since married fitness trainer Alex Fine, with whom she shares two daughters.

