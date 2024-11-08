Diddy’s Beverly Hills Mansion Not Attracting Buyers

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Diddy’s Beverly Hills mansion has become a white elephant on the real estate market, because prospective buyers have shown ZERO interest since it went up for sale 2 months ago.

Real estate sources told TMZ Thursday that ‘only a few’ people have even bothering touring the Southern California mansion, which was raided this past March by Homeland Security investigating Combs, 54.

Sources told the outlet that ‘no one has shown any interest in buying the place,’ which Combs placed on the market two months before he was arrested September 16 in connection with the allegations.

A potential female buyer was ‘creeped out’ in touring the home amid allegations Combs orchestrated events known as ‘Freak Offs,’ in which women were coerced and forced to engage in sex acts with male sex workers.

Real estate sources told the outlet that the mansion was ‘worth nowhere near’ the $61.5 million price tag, 10 years after Combs purchased the home for $40 million.

Further complicating a potential sale for the embattled rap impresario is what realtors described as a sluggish market amid the oncoming holiday season.

A realtor told the outlet that since the allegations against Combs remains in the headlines, it hinders his ability to sell the home at a profit, noting that the nearby Menendez home was sold earlier this year.

Last week, federal prosecutors said Combs’ lawyers are trying to ‘hijack’ the music mogul’s criminal case from them by asking a judge to force early disclosure of evidence, including his accusers’ identities.

The prosecutors urged a judge in papers filed late Wednesday to reject the requests, saying the effort to reveal the identities of prospective witnesses, in particular, was ‘blatantly improper.’

They said it was inappropriate for defense lawyers to seek the disclosure of victim identities and details about other evidence that would preview the government’s case.

Defense lawyers also have asked for a gag order to stop accusers’ lawyers from commenting publicly and have claimed government leaks to the media have threatened the rapper’s chance at a fair trial.

Prosecutors said the requests were ‘a thinly veiled attempt to restrict the Government´s proof at this early stage of the case and to hijack the criminal proceeding so the defendant can respond to civil lawsuits. This demand should be squarely rejected, especially in light of the risk it poses to witness safety.’

Prosecutors added: ‘As the defendant well knows, there is zero legal authority for his attempt to co-opt this criminal proceeding to defend against civil litigation.’

