Diddy's Attorney Claims Women Were Falsely Identified As Minors In New Lawsuit | lovebscott.com

Diddy’s attorney says a couple individuals who were identified as minors in the salacious lawsuit filed against the mogul are not minors at all.

via: HotNewHipHop

Earlier this week, Diddy was hit with yet another lawsuit complete with several damning allegations. The male producer suing Diddy, Rodney Jones AKA Lil Rod, accuses the Bad Boy Records founder of groping his genitals, making him watch explicit videos and more. Various photos, reportedly taken at an LA party thrown by Diddy last summer, are included in the suit. The photos include captions that label some of the individuals, whose faces are censored, as minors.

According to Diddy’s lawyer Shawn Holley, however, the individuals in the photos are of age. During a recent conversation with TMZ, the LA-based attorney claimed that one of the women listed as a minor came forward to inform her that she was actually an adult. The woman, Chelsea, has chosen to keep her full identity private. She did, however, provide the outlet with a photo of herself wearing the same bodysuit she claims she was wearing in the photo. Chelsea says she’s 33 years old.

Holley claims that another one of the women listed as a minor is actually Justin Combs’ girlfriend, Stephanie Rao, who is 32. She shared an allegedly unredacted version of the photo which includes Rao. Another photo from the same evening seemingly supports this statement. Law enforcement sources also tell TMZ that the shooting Lil Rod accuses Diddy and Justin of being involved in was the result of a robbery.

Allegedly, the victim was robbed at gunpoint outside of a recording studio, and arrests have since been made. Officials reportedly claim there were no signs of Diddy when they arrived.