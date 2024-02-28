Julia Lemigova Tears Into 'Nepo Baby' Marcus Jordan After He 'Belittled' Cast During 'Real Housewives of Miami' Reunion | lovebscott.com

Larsa better get her boyfriend! Julia Lemigova isn’t here for ‘nepo baby’ Marcus Jordan’s comments about the rest of her ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ cast.

Before the season six reunion aired on Wednesday (Feb. 28), Julia, who was born and raised in Russia, ripped into Marcus, who is the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, after he “belittled” the cast while they filmed the reunion.

“Since leaving a communist country without a dollar to my name, I have had to work hard for everything I have achieved,” Julia shared in a message with Page Six.

“I will be neither belittled nor degraded by a nepo baby, who’s using our platform to leverage a career for himself,” Julia added.

Julia‘s message to Marcus comes after Bravo released a clip of host Andy Cohentalking to Larsa and Marcus before they began filming the reunion.

In the clip, Larsa brought up how much the cast talked about Marcus during the season.

“He’s like, ‘My dad’s name keeps being mentioned,’” Larsa said to Andy as Marcusstood by her side. “Nobody asks about other people’s dads and moms and like…”

“Right,” Andy responded. “But nobody else’s dad is Michael Jordan.”

Marcus then said, “These women wouldn’t even be able to do the dishes in our house, let alone try to bring themselves into this conversation. Some people need to just stay in their lane.”

As of right now, it’s unclear what else Marcus said to the RHOM ladies during the reunion, but he and Larsa briefly split up after it was filmed and then got back together.

To be honest, we’ve heard more about Marcus as it relates to ‘RHOM’ than we’ve heard about anything else going on his life besides his dad.