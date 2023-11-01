Diddy Transforms Into Batman After Joker Halloween Costume Ban [Video]

Diddy was apparently banned from being the Joker for Halloween, so he went as Batman instead.

via: HipHopDX

The Bad Boy boss took to Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday morning (November 1) to share a cinematic — and seemingly big-budget — video of himself as “The Darkest Knight.”

The clip opens with Puff dressed in full movie-quality Batman attire and perched on top of a Batmobile in an underground garage inspired by fellow billionaire Bruce Wayne’s.

“I’m tired of mediocrity. Of shortcuts. Of the greed. Of empty suits telling us that we don’t deserve more,” he says in a gravelly-voiced monologue.

A young boy then gives Diddy some words of motivation before he heads out into the streets of New York City (a.k.a. Gotham City) and threatens a man in a suit.

The elaborate outfit reveal came after Diddy claimed that Warner Bros. — who have produced every Batman movie since 1992 — banned him from dressing up as the Joker for Halloween, which he did last year.

“Breaking Halloween news,” he said in an Instagram video. “Last year after I did the Black Joker, I got a bunch of emails from the studios telling me to not be the Joker anymore, that I was breaching the trademark.

“So I don’t know what I’m gonna be this year. But I will say, to the muthafucka that took all this time, we talking about sending me six full papers — I’m not even gon’ show the business on the papers — but to tell me not to be the Joker, I wanna tell you, you win.

“I’m not gon’ be the Joker this year, just because your ass had enough time to fuck up my muthafucking Halloween.”

Diddy first revealed the legal letter on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (October 30) before putting Warner Bros. on alert.

“Last year I was the Joker, and I actually got a letter from the studio that I can no longer be the Joker because they said it broke their trademark that I did it too good, I swear,” he said. “I have this letter from Warner Bros.

“Tomorrow, Warner Bros. lawyers, can you see me? Put this camera on me right here. Head of legal, tomorrow, watch what I do.”

When Diddy dressed up as the Joker in 2022, various clips surfaced of him terrorizing the streets of Los Angeles à la Health Ledger in 2008’s The Dark Knight.

The Harlem-bred mogul looked unrecognizable as he donned a purple coat, green hair and white-and-red clown makeup, while brandishing a fake submachine gun and grenades.