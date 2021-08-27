Diddy Shares Thoughts on “Ugly” Richard Mille Watches: “Save Your Money” [Video]

Diddy offered fans his honest opinion on the Richard Mille watch craze. In a series of videos shared to his Instagram Story, the 51-year-old mogul said he thinks the watches, which cost anywhere between $80,000 to over $2 million, are “ugly.”

via: Hot97

“I’m not a hater, though. I’m a connoisseur of fly shit. And I’m just telling y’all, y’all are getting tricked by the Richard Mille. The Richard Mille is a Timex or some shit like that. You understand what I’m saying? Y’all, it’s not hot. I have like two or three. I never pull them out. They’re ugly. I don’t even wanna hate. I don’t even know Richard Mille, but [f***] it. I’m on some Black sh*t. Black men, save your money and go buy a house.” Take a look at a screen-grab, captured by the Neighborhood Talk Blog:

Under the post, fans and celebs chimed in. Safaree said, “I’ve been saying this the past few years.” Neyo’s wife, Crystal Smith, said, “I agree.” Other social media users agreed and said the same goes for some popular expensive bags. One person said, “I agree; the same goes for Birkin bags. Those are some of the most grandma-looking bags.” One person disagreed and said, “y’all love listening to celebs if he tell ya go buy it tomorrow; you will.”

Besides weighing in on watch trends, Diddy is also currently working on launching an R&B record label. Earlier this month, he revealed to Vanity Fair that the label will include “50–50 partnerships with pure transparency.”