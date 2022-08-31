Diddy Shares Studio Images With Dr. Dre, Says ‘One of My Biggest Dreams Finally Came True’ [Photo]

Diddy is celebrating the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

via: Complex

“Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true,” said Diddy alongside a number of images of them working on music together. “I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of Producer that I wanted to be. Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals. He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused.”

The two hit up the studio to record for Dre’s long-awaited joint album with Snoop Dogg, which was recently confirmed by the latter in an appearance on the Rap Radar podcast. “I gotta step my focus up! lol But it was a great experience and I thank God for it,” added Diddy. “I hope one day ya’ll get to have the same experience with someone that you always looked up to as a hero.”

Snoop mentioned the collaborative record when he showed up on Rap Radar with Jamie Foxx to promote their new Netflix movie, Day Shift. “I can’t say much, but yeah, it’s happening,” Snoop told hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian ‘B.Dot’ Miller. Not much is known about the project just yet, or when fans can expect to hear it, but it’s clear that Dre and Snoop are bringing in some heavyweights for the project.

