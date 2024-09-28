Diddy Reportedly Facing Fresh New Legal Lawsuits From 50 More Sexual Assault ‘Victims’ — Including Minors, Men and Women

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal woes continue to mount as 50 more alleged victims have come forward accusing the music mogul of sexual assault.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Texas powerhouse attorney Tony Buzbee has been selected to represent the group of alleged victims, which is said to include “both men and women” – as Diddy languishes in prison reportedly so “panicked” and petrified he could be being lined up for a poisoning execution behind bars he is refusing to eat.

The attorney called the alleged victims “brave” as he noted “many were minors when the abuse occurred”.

On Thursday, Buzbee took to his law firm’s Instagram page to announce he was selected as lead counsel on the case.

The caption read: “The Buzbee Law Firm has been associated by the Ava Law Group to act as Lead Counsel to pursue claims on behalf of more than fifty individuals who suffered sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Sean “Diddy” Combs and his cohorts.

“This group of brave individuals include both men and women; many were minors when the abuse occurred. Some of these brave individuals reported the incidents to the police, others did not.”

His caption continued: “Each individual story is gut wrenching and heartbreaking. The acts complained of occurred at hotels, private homes, and also at the infamous PDiddy “Freak Off” parties.

“The violations against this group of individuals are mindboggling and can only be described as debauchery and depravity, exacted by powerful people against minors and the weak.”

He added: “I expect the group seeking redress will grow as this case progresses. I expect many other individuals will be implicated.”

While Buzbee has yet to file a lawsuit on behalf of the 50 individuals, he noted a press conference is expected to take place “early next week” at which time “some of these stories can be told as the nation learns more and grapples with the potential scope of this scandal”.

He added: “We are proud to represent this group of brave souls and pray for justice on their behalf.”

The impending lawsuit follows more than a dozen lawsuits filed against the music mogul, who is currently being held in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, after being denied bail twice following his arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

Combs has denied all allegations against him.

At the center of Combs’ indictment were alleged drug-fueled “freak-off” parties.

The “freak-offs” were described as sexual performances in which the Bad Boy records producer allegedly forced victims to engage in with male prostitutes, which sometimes lasted days.

Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said: “The ‘freak offs’ sometimes lasted days at a time, involved multiple commercial sex workers, and often involved a variety of narcotics — such as ketamine, ecstasy and GHB — which Combs distributed to the victims to keep them obedient and compliant.”

During two raids conducted at Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles mansions, federal agents seized “evidence of the freak-offs” including over 1,000 bottles of baby oil, which Combs’ lawyer has since claimed he bought in bulk at Costco.

Williams explained: “They also seized evidence of the freak offs. Electronic devices that contain images and videos of the freak offs with multiple victims. And they seized cases and cases of the kinds of personal lubricant and baby oil that Combs’ staff allegedly used to stock hotel rooms for the freak off. More than 1,000 bottles altogether.”



via: RadarOnline.com

