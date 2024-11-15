Diddy Reportedly Calls Shyne’s ‘Fall Guy’ Claims ‘Unequivocally False’

BY: Walker Published 13 hours ago

Diddy doesn’t consider himself the reason for the past incarceration of former Bad Boy Records artist Shyne.

Moses “Shyne” Barrow has revealed that he has let go of his grudges against Sean “Diddy” Combs after the Bad Boy Records founder allegedly let him take the fall for the 1999 NYC nightclub shooting.

The incident led to Shyne being sentenced to a decade in prison for his role in the incident while Diddy worked away scot-free.

The former Bad Boy rapper also described Sean “Diddy” Combs as the “person who destroyed” his life and that the music mogul wasn’t there for his mother while he was away in prison.

As part of his promotion for his upcoming Hulu documentary, “The Honorable Shyne,” Shyne reflected on the incident that led to his prison sentence while he was an artist under Diddy.

In 2001, the former Bad Boy rapper was sentenced to a decade in prison for his role in a 1999 NYC nightclub incident that involved Diddy. Surprisingly, his ex-boss walked away free after being initially charged with gun possession and bribery.

Looking back on the incident, Shyne claimed that the music mogul set him up as the fall guy. However, he has since let go of the grudges he once held against Diddy.

“I moved on, and I healed,” Shyne shared while appearing on “Tamron Hall Show,” per Billboard. “I didn’t see him shooting, but I know that he made me take the fall. I know that he called witnesses to testify against me.”

When Shyne reunited with Diddy to perform “Bad Boyz” at the 2022 BET Awards, he didn’t truly want to do it.

However, he chose to go through with it as a way to honor both hip-hop and Belize, the country he was deported to after serving most of his sentence.

Shyne has since embarked on a redemption journey, now serving as the Leader of the Opposition in the Belize House of Representatives.

“I didn’t want to do it, but he said, ‘Listen, this is about Belize. Imagine this platform,'” Shyne recalled.

During the performance, Diddy called Shyne his brother—a statement Shyne found ironic, as he felt his former boss had done the opposite of what a true brother would have during the fallout from the 1999 NYC nightclub shooting.

“I wish I was his brother in 2000 when we were on trial,” Shyne said sarcastically when his host asked about the remark. “I wish I was his brother for the last 26 years when my mom, who is here with me, never got any assistance. He never helped to dry her tears.”

Despite moving on, Shyne will never forget how Diddy was the one who seemingly derailed the life he once had.

“I keep having to put into context without spitting on someone’s grave that this is the person that destroyed my life,” Shyne told Hall. “You hear my mom, she’ll probably start crying when she comes on this couch. People ask, ‘Do you think that he did those things?’ Well, I know what he did to my family, so the potential is there.”

Shyne had also shared the same sentiments in September while reacting to Diddy’s arrest on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

“This is someone who destroyed my life,” Shyne said to the media at the time, per Billboard. “And who I forgave and who I moved on and for the better interest of Belize, because he was in a position at that time to give scholarships and to maybe invest, I would not deny attempting to bring the investment to Belize and contribution to education to Belize.”

In response to Shyne’s series of interviews accusing him of setting him up as the fall guy, Diddy has slammed the allegations as “unequivocally false.”

“Mr. Combs was acquitted of all charges related to the 1999 Club New York incident and has consistently maintained his innocence,” a rep for the embattled rapper told TMZ. “He cannot accept or condone any characterization of his actions as ‘demonic’ or ‘malicious.'”

Diddy also praised Shyne regarding his new career path as a politician but maintained that he was disappointed that his former label rapper chose to raise the dust on a forgotten issue.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Barrow has chosen to revisit these allegations,” the rep added, “Mr. Combs trusts that responsible journalism will weigh both the established legal outcomes and Mr. Combs’ positive, longstanding support for those he has worked with.”

via: The Blast

