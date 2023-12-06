Diddy Releases Statement Denying All Allegations Against Him: 'Enough Is Enough'

Diddy says he didn’t do it.

In a new statement shared via social media, Diddy is publicly denying all allegations of sexual abuse, violence, and misconduct levied against him.

The public statement comes after a woman, identified only as Jane Doe, filed what is now the fourth lawsuit against him.

In the statement, Diddy vows to fight for his name and his family. It makes no mention of Cassie’s lawsuit or their settlement. It also makes no mention of the fact he temporarily removed himself from Revolt.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)