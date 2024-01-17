Diddy Not Blacklisted From Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party Despite Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Sean Diddy Combs still has some pull in the music industry despite the mountain of sexual assault lawsuits against him.

via: Page Six

Diddy is not yet persona non grata at music’s biggest weekend — despite facing sexual assault claims from at least three different women.

He is still a guest at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy party, if he wants to attend.

A source familiar with the guest list told Page Six, “Puffy is perennially invited to the party. He’s always on the list.”

An eagle-eyed source noticed Combs wasn’t prominently featured in a photo montage from the party that is typically included on Davis’ annual invitation.

The digital invite featured no less than three photos of the Bad Boy Records founder last year. But this year, guests barely saw a glimpse of him in one pic behind Jay-Z and Beyoncé from 2020’s party, when he was honored.

The invitation without as many Diddy pics as in the past sparked speculation he was scrubbed from the invite. But a rep for Davis told us it was all much ado about nothing.

“Puffy wasn’t scrubbed,” they said. “Each year, the photos included in the pre-Grammy gala invitation are updated. Different artists, guests and performers are changed from year to year.”

Combs is nominated in the Best Progressive R&B Album catefory for his latest project, “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” at this year’s Grammys.

We hear Combs has no plans to attend the awards show despite the nomination. But the Grammys did not disinvite him from the show, since its standard policy is that the Recording Academy invite all nominees.

Meanwhile, Combs has kept a relatively low profile since multiple women, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie, accused him of sexual assault last year.

Combs has vehemently denied the claims. (In November 2023, he settled the lawsuit filed by Cassie, but denied the allegations against him.)