Diddy Honors Kim Porter In Emotional Post [Photo + Video]

Diddy has been candid about his grieving process since losing Kim Porter. The Bad Boy executive honored his love in his BET Awards speech. “I just miss Kim, y’all,” Diddy shared. “I know we all go through grief and stuff like that in this life. Stay connected to God and he’ll bring you out. We don’t control this. But I miss Kim so much. I just want to say thank you to Kim.”

via: Essence

Sean “Diddy” Combs honored his former love, Kim Porter, on Instagram. He wrote, “Today, we celebrate you on your rebirth day. I pray y’all get to experience a love like this. I miss you, and I love you forever.”

Kim Porter passed away on this day in 2018 from lobar pneumonia and left behind four children, Quincy, Christan Combs, and twins, D’Lila and Jessie Combs. The former couple shared three children, dated on and off since the early 1990s, and remained close. Although Porter is no longer physically with Combs, he continues to carry her within his heart.