Diddy Faces New Lawsuit Alleging He Drugged, Raped, and Bound a Woman in 2001

BY: Denver Sean Published 26 mins ago

Diddy is facing another sexual assault lawsuit while he’s behind bars awaiting trial.

via Complex:

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Thalia Graves filed a complaint accusing 54-year-old Combs of brutally raping her at the Bad Boy Records studio in 2001 when she was 25 years old, according to documents reviewed by Complex.

Accompanied by her attorney Gloria Allred, Graves held a press conference in Los Angeles to announce the lawsuit.

In her complaint, Graves says that she met Combs through her then-boyfriend who worked as an executive at Bad Boy. Her boyfriend and Combs reportedly had a close personal relationship, which led Graves to frequently visit Bad Boy’s New York City studio and attend parties hosted by the music mogul.

Advertisement

The woman says that Combs called her in 2001 to discuss her boyfriend’s supposed work “performance issues.” Diddy was reportedly sitting in the back of the SUV she was picked up in by his bodyguard Joseph Sherman, a.k.a “Big Joe,” who is also named as a defendant in the suit. She recalled that he offered her wine, which she believes was spiked as it left her feeling “lightheaded, dizzy, and physically weak.”

She was allegedly led to a couch in a private room inside the Bad Boy studio but then lost consciousness. When she woke up, Graves said she was naked, with her hands tied behind her back, and cried for help. However, Sherman allegedly slammed her onto a pool table where they proceeded to rape her in between losing consciousness several times.

In November 2023 and shortly after Cassie Ventura came forward with her allegations against Diddy, Graves learned through her ex-boyfriend that Combs and Sherman reportedly recorded and published the attack by selling them as pornography.

Advertisement

Graves claims that the incident and learning that it was filmed and distributed left her with lasting psychological damage, including depression, PTSD, and suicidal ideation. She says she remained silent out of fear for decades, terrified of reporting the alleged rape out of fear of what retaliation Combs could carry out on her and her family.

Just when you thought Diddy couldn’t get anymore despicable…