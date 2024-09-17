Diddy Denied Bail, Will Stay In Jail Until Trial On Sex Trafficking, Racketeering & Other Charges; Faces Up To Life In Prison If Convicted | www.lovebscott.com



Diddy will remain behind bars until his day in court, a judge has ruled.

The ruling comes after Diddy pleaded not guilty in federal court earlier after being charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking in a federal indictment.

Prosecutors argued the music mogul should not be released on bail because he had previously reached out to witnesses and victims.

AUSA: Witnesses we have interviewed have universally expressed fear. The defendant has contacted witnesses who received grand jury subpoenas; he contacted at least one victim. This constant contact with witnesses – on Sept 10, a week ago, Dawn Richard sued… — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 17, 2024

Diddy’s lawyers put together a package explaining why he should be allowed out on bail and even offered $50 million in bail money guaranteed by his AND his mother’s homes — but to no avail.

The next hearing in the matter is set for September 24.

No trial date has been schedule as of yet.