Diddy Demands Accuser Suing Him Over Alleged Sexual Assault Be Forced to Reveal Her Identity in Court

Diddy was hit with a slew of heinous allegations from an anonymous accuser who says she was still in high school when he, and others, sex trafficked her and gang raped her.

Diddy asked a court to shut down the request by one of the women suing him to remain anonymous in court.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the music mogul and his legal team filed their argument under seal.

Diddy said the alleged victim asked to proceed anonymously as a “Jane Doe” in the case.

Diddy said that he does not agree with this. He said he recently learned the Plaintiff’s name after being informed of her identity by her counsel. His team put together a motion to oppose her request to remain ‘Jane Doe’ but asked that the motion be sealed.

Diddy explained that his motion does not reveal the accuser’s name but ” it does refer to certain facts about Plaintiff that the Combs Defendants have learned because her identity was disclosed by Plaintiff’s counsel.”

Further, he said that the facts included in his motion could help third parties figure out the accuser’s identity based on clues. Diddy said his accuser has a “public-facing identity that could be potentially determined from the content” of his motion.

A judge has yet to rule.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Diddy was hit with a fourth lawsuit over alleged sexual assault. The case was the third filed after he settled the bombshell lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

In Doe’s suit, the accuser claimed Diddy and ex-Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and another man took turns sexually assaulting her in 2003 when she was in the 11th grade. Doe claimed she met Pierre and the “third assailant” at a Detroit club. She said the two convinced her to get on a private jet to met Diddy.

The accuser said she was sexually assaulted by the two men before taking off. “Before they left for the private jet, Mr. Pierre smoked crack cocaine in a bathroom at the lounge, in which he also sexually assaulted Ms. Doe by forcing her to give him oral sex,” the lawsuit claimed.

Later, Doe said she ended up at a recording studio with the two men and Diddy. She said she was “piled with drugs and alcohol. Doe said Diddy and the two men raped her.

The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages. Jane Doe’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, told RadarOnline.com, “As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio. The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life.”

Diddy released a statement after the fourth lawsuit was filed. He said about all the cases, “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” he wrote. “I will fight for my name, my family, and my truth.”