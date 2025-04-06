Diddy Catches Two New Sex Crime Charges One Month Ahead Of Trial

BY: Walker Published 1 minute ago

For the second time in as many months, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been indicted on criminal charges by the Department of Justice.

Last September, the Bad Boy Records founder was initially charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of sex trafficking, and one count of transportation to engage in prostitution. Made public Friday (April 4) morning in Manhattan federal court, the new indictment adds one more count each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, The Post reports. These charges pertain to a second alleged victim, the filing indicates.

The new indictment highlights the role of Diddy’s “Freak Off” parties in his alleged sex trafficking, with prosecutors describing the highly-discussed gatherings as “elaborate and produced sex performances” in which Puff used, “force, threats of force and coercion” to get women to sleep with male prostitutes. Earlier this week, a rep for the Hip-Hop producer insisted that Diddy’s freak offs were always consensual.

The two additional charges come just one month ahead of his trial, as jury selection is scheduled to begin May 5 while the trial itself is expected to start May 12. Combs is currently behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center and has pled not guilty to all five charges.

“He looks forward to his day in court when it will become clear that he has never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will,” his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has said.

