Diddy Believes That Yung Miami and Travis Scott Will Be Hip-Hop's Next Billionaires

Diddy believes that Yung Miami and Travis Scott will be the next two hip-hop artists to become billionaires.

via Complex:

In a cover story by Billboard from September, the Bad Boy Records founder claimed Miami and La Flame have the best trajectory out of the new class that’ll make them billionaires. According to Diddy, what these rappers have done outside their music careers shows precisely that.

“One person that I can say right now is Travis Scott,” Diddy said when asked who’s on their way to the billionaire circle in the new generation. “I can relate to how he’s diversifying his portfolio and really understanding how to take it to the next level.”

He added, “I also think Yung Miami [aka Caresha Brownlee] from the City Girls. She reminds me of Oprah with the endless possibilities that she has as far as her clothing line, television shows, performances, live podcasts. I really respect both of their hustles and see them being able to break through.”

As Diddy explained, Travis Scott and Yung Miami have the formula figured out. The Astroworld rapper has made a killing off brand deals with Nike, McDonald’s, Sony, and so much more, while the City Girl has branched out into other avenues, most notably her Caresha Please talk show.

When it comes to money, Diddy has no issue giving it out, especially for a good cause. In August, the 53-year-old donated $1 million to Atlanta’s Invest Fest, which will help with financial literacy efforts. He also donated another $1 million to the Jackson, Mississippi HBCU team through the Sean Combs Foundation.

Caresha? Oprah? Now Diddy, the cat can’t be THAT good — but maybe it is.