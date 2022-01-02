DeVon Franklin Says He's 'Fully in Pain and Peace' After Meagan Good Split

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin are going into 2022 as soon-to-be divorced.

via People:

Franklin, 43, rang in 2022 with a tearful throwback selfie that he said captured his emotions on New Year’s Day.

“I took this picture a few months ago, I’m not much of a crier so in a moment of deep pain and peace, I took this picture. It captures best how I feel,” the preacher wrote on Instagram.

“I share this with you because it is the most honest way to start this year. … So often I’ve come into a new year with all the things I hope to do better and I would carry around this feeling of ‘I didn’t do enough last year’ or ‘I’m not enough so I must do…more,'” he added. “I’m breaking my addiction to the ‘new’ and working on being fully committed to what’s ‘true.'”

“I am fully in pain and peace as we start 2022 and that’s the truest place for me to be. … Thank you for your prayers, I feel each of them and I’m praying you…here’s to the true (whether old or new) Happy True Year!” Franklin concluded.

Meanwhile, Good, 40, celebrated New Year’s Day with her own uplifting message, sharing photos of herself in a stunning green, one-shoulder dress, accessorized with a flower in her hair.

“2021.. You brought me the highest life changing affirming highs.. And the lowest gut wrenching soulbreaking lows.. Although I’m grieving… I’m also in glorious awe and thankfulness to you God….. They say all endings are also beginnings,” she wrote on Instagram. “2022, I’m choosing to be excited about what the beginning of this next act of life brings. Lord I trust you.”

The Harlem actress married Franklin in June 2012 in Malibu, California, after they met on the set of the movie Jumping the Broom in 2011 when he was working as a studio executive.

They announced their split in a joint statement in December, six months after celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary. “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” they said.

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal,” the exes continued. “There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.

“We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other,” they added.

Following the announcement, a source told PEOPLE that Good and Franklin’s split was “a long time coming,” adding: “They moved really quickly when they first got together, and DeVon fell super hard for her.”

How long do you think it’ll be before he tries to sell us another book — this time about a failed marriage?