DeVon Franklin Files for Divorce From Meagan Good After 9 Years of Marriage

It looks like the rumors were indeed true.

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good have called it quits.

According to legal documents, DeVon officially filed for Divorce from Meagan on Monday, December 20 in Los Angeles.

via The Blast:

The couple has been married since 2012 Just earlier this month, DeVon promoted her new Amazon Prime Video series called “Harlem,” which premiered on Friday, December 3. The show features four friends trying to live out their dreams in New York City. Although Franklin wasn’t at the premiere event in New York City, he supported her in spirit. In an Instagram story talking about the premiere, he said he was “so proud of my love!”

“Y’all not ready for this!!!” he wrote in a caption alongside the video. “I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem @Harlemonprime!!”

Earlier that year, Good had told The Real that she wanted to take her time before committing to raising children, even though she had experience raising monkeys!

“I’m going to take my time,” Good stated at the time. “I had monkeys a few years ago and now I have two hairless cats. I’m kind of like a Never Never Land person—so I’m going to wait. In the right time. I’m gonna take my time.”

It’s unclear if settling down and having children played any role in the divorce, but the title of Franklin’s new book, “Live Free” has definitely caused fans to speculate.

Aside from the rumors and lack of recent photos together, we knew when DeVon referred to Meagan as “my love” instead of “my wife” in that post about ‘Harlem’ that they were definitely done.