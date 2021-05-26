A Destiny's Child Reunion: Michelle Williams Shares Audio of Her 'Group Chats' with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland [Photo + Video]

Destiny’s Child is back on the mic — sort of.

Michelle Williams shared several never-before-heard recordings of her past “group chats” with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland on Wednesday to celebrate the recent release of her new book ‘Checking In.’

via People:

True to the memoir’s title, each audio clip featured Williams, 41, “checking in” on her bandmates as they discussed their lives.

“Look who checked in yesterday with me!! The only time we’ll let y’all eavesdrop on our group chats!! ?,” Williams captioned one clip, in which the author told Beyoncé, 39, and Rowland, 40, that she “just wanted to check in and see what’s going on.”

“Oh, we love and miss you so much,” Beyoncé replied in the recording. “We’re so proud of you, Mimi! You are so inspirational for both of us — and we just love watching you become exactly who you are and the world [to] see your impact, wisdom and beautiful advice.”

“Amen!” Rowland added.

Another clip featured what appeared to be a conversation between the trio as Rowland was cooking in her kitchen.

“What kind of soup are you making?” Beyoncé asked in the recording, to which Rowland replied, “Chicken and rice soup.”

“She’s cutting celery and carrots. Are you making some musical soup right now?” Williams quipped.

“I’m cooking some music — that’s Chef Boyardee and Chef Boy-Kelly,” Rowland joked, before adding, “You know I’m editing that s— out.”

“Checking In Group Chat. Everybody’s in the ‘kitchen!’ ” Williams captioned the clip, which also featured a cover art of the trio posing together with Rowland’s newborn son Noah Jon.

A third and final audio clip of the night had Rowland asking Williams, “What do you hope the world gains and the knowledge they gain from your book?” she asked.

Said Williams, “It’s okay to not be okay. and it’s okay to tell somebody you’re not okay. I honestly should have done that with y’all. I’ve been open about a lot of things but I was never really truthful about how I really was. Even though y’all have proven to be safe friends, safe sisters, sometimes people have to know you’re not going to be looked at differently if you say, ‘Y’all, I’ve been really sad too long. Something’s going on.”

Her words resonated with Rowland, who explained that people need to remember that along with friendships comes humility.

“You have to allow yourself to hold a safe place and a safe space for all friendships, to be able to check in. It’s a blessing to be able to have that. If it’s your person, there’s nothing they’ll judge you for,” Rowland said. “That’s the greatest thing Destiny’s Child has ever given me. My gift of friendship with you ladies.”

“Absolutely,” Beyoncé agreed, telling Williams, “Kelly and I feel so honored we are now your safe space where you can express any and everything. We know you are that for us, and you’ve always been that for us, so we’re just happy to be along this journey and happy to witness the birth in your new chapter.”

“It’s 20 years,” Beyoncé said, of their friendship. “It ain’t going nowhere.”

Destiny’s Child announced they were going their separate ways back in June 2005, as they were wrapping their Destiny Fulfilled… and Loving It Tour. As a girl group, they reunited to perform during Beyoncé’s Super Bowl performance in 2013 and her headline performance at Coachella in 2018.

Rowland has previously spoke about Williams and Beyoncé meeting her baby boy. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in February, Rowland said the moment was “like another part of my heart just … being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift.”

She added that their bond over the years has been “really a gift, because we’ve known each other for so long and the industry doesn’t really make friendships.”

“It’s the nature of it, and we still have each other after all these years,” she told ET. “And I’m just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life. Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood — you’re going to make me cry.”

Check out the clips below.

