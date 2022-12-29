  1. Home
Designer Vivienne Westwood Dead at 81

December 29, 2022 1:22 PM PST

British fashion designer, Dame Vivienne Westwood has died.

She was 81.

According to an official statement from her company, the style icon passed away peacefully at her home in London on Thursday.

Her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler added: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you Darling.”

Story developing…

