Designer Vivienne Westwood Dead at 81

Her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler added: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you Darling.”

29th December 2022. Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better. pic.twitter.com/YQwVixYUrV — Vivienne Westwood (@FollowWestwood) December 29, 2022